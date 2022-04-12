Foremost Afrobeat singer, Oladapo Adelekan otherwise known as Dplze by his teaming fans has disclosed that despite the fact that Afro legend, Fela Anikulapo created what is called Afrobeat today; Dplze undoubtedly was part of the many few that curated lifestyle out it.

He said ‘ We started the era of shooting world-class videos which paints the genre big and palatable to the outside world; We shot videos in South Africa, America and also in Nigeria, we brought the best out of Nigerian video directors, we stretched them to get more value. And that era was the beginning of the rebirth of Afrobeat.

Reiterating further, Dplze noted that the Afrobeat sound was redefined by artistes that include himself, Davido, Wizkid, Saucekid, Haykm the dream amongst others who worked as independent artistes while others got signed to record labels.

It is, however, pertinent to note that Dplze kicked off his musical career at a very tender age as a member of his church choir, and thereafter; his career had a boost after releasing a global smash hit in 2012 ‘Way You Whine’, ‘Rumo’, Dutty Whine `amongst others.

Dpzle is however a Computer Science graduate from the University of Lagos and equally doubles as the CEO of Getting Your Dreams Entertainment.