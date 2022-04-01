By Ademola Adegbite

Ogbomoso — Chairman, Screening Committee for Laoye ruling house, in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, has said the family has not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso, dismissing as mere insinuations, social media report that someone has been selected.

At a briefing, yesterday, Laoye called on the public to disregard the rumour.

It would be recalled that Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, joined his ancestors on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He said the ruling house had been dazed with the rumours that one Ghandi Afolabi, a Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church God, RCCG, had been selected.

According to him, “We did not select Ghandi and he is not among the eleven that the screening committee selected from 23 applicants. We do not want the matter to degenerate to the level of litigations, we scheduled a meeting on the 23rd of February and invited the council to observe, but the council hijacked the process from us and added another seven people on the claims that the seven people equally obtained the expression of interest form, thereby raising the number of the applicants to eighteen.

“We were invited again and we saw that some other people had been added to the applicants.

“To our surprise, we were notified later that some kingmakers were voting. We rushed down there and realised they were voting for either Ghandi or Suraju.”

“All we are saying is that we the family of Laoye have not selected Gandi.” He declared.

Also speaking, Mogaji of the Laoye ruling house, Olawole Laoye affirmed that the Laoye family was yet to select the right person for the throne, saying the next Soun of Ogbomoso would soon be selected from the family.

”The kingmakers have only selected their own; we will soon select our own.” He added