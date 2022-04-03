CHIEF RITA LORI-OGBEBOR

By Jimitota Onoyume

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on government to clear the garbage blocking free flow of Pessu River connecting DSC Aladja and Excravos River, saying delay could trigger off an environmental disaster in Warri and its environs .

Lori-Ogbebor, who spoke in Warri South Local Government Area, LGA, also flayed what she called continued neglect of the river by federal government agencies, blaming saw millers and others for polluting the waterways.

At the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA , in the LGA and the office of the Chairman of the council, she stressed the need to remove the blockade around the rivers.

She said: “Something urgent must be done here because what I am seeing is a disaster waiting to happen. When Warri women cried to me about the river I did not know it was this bad.

“These women are mothers who trade in this market but because of the blockade of the river, they find it difficult to transport their wares from the market to other places. If there is no buying and selling in this market, it is the economy that will suffer.’’

She also stopped at the Federal Ministry of Environment and Delta State Ministry of Environment where she reiterated her appeal for the waterways to be cleared.

The prominent Itsekiri chief also decried the poor sanitary condition of some parts of Pessu Market, especially the abattoir.

“ The abattoir is an eyesore and those in charge of the market should also do something urgent about the sanitary condition of the market”