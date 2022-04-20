By Paul Olayemi

The Member Representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Rt Rev Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, on Monday said that the All Progressive Congress, APC, is out to bring service to our people, and that their business is not to share the money but to share the projects, make sure they get to every nooks and crannies of our Constituency.

Waive stated this during the commissioning of a road project which he influenced at Barrister Ejiro Etaghene Street, in Otukutu community in Ughelli South local government of Delta State.

The lawmaker who was warmly received by residents of Otukutu community who trooped out to witness what they termed as novel in the constituency applauded Revd Waive for elevating legislative representation in the constituency

Speaking after commissioning of the road, Waive said that it’s a new dawn for the people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency that gave me the privilege to serve them in the House of Representatives.

He noted that unlike the previsous parties that have represented the constituency, the APC is out to share projects for the even development of the constituency so that their people will have a better life.

According to him, “from day one, I did promise them that I will serve them to the best of my ability and follow the manifesto of my party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, to bring service to our people, our business is not to share the money but to share the projects, make sure they get to every nooks and crannies of our Constituency.

I am very pleased that I have been able to do this, I have not seen one myself, for a legislator to construct a road so that became something like an ambition to break the jinx for my people and I am glad I am able to do this in Otorkutu Community in Ughelli South local government in my federal constituency, to make life easier for our people.

Before we came here this was a mere earth road, flooded during the rains, not motorable, at all, but you see over one kilometer, properly tarred with good drainage and the finishing is super, I am excited, I am pleased and I want to thank the community for their cooperation, all throughout construction there was no issues, with Community or anybody, I am very pleased with that, I thank God for the privilege.

Waive also added that when their efforts are appreciated like what he saw at Otukutu, it will motivate them to do more for the people, Ofcourse, when they appreciate it helps, appreciating the work we are doing, I am glad they are saying they will support us, pray for me, pray for us, we are glad about that.

Everybody knows that the incoming governor of Delta State, my boss, His Excellency the Deputy Senate President Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege, he has just declared, the least I would expect from the people here is to give him their votes and to give me the votes to return for a second tenure and support all APC candidates throughout the elections,” he added.

Commending Rev Waive for the road project, Chief John Owoyibo, the President General of Otukutu community said that the road project is a very good development and an eye opener to the fact that a legislator can attract road projects to it constituencies.

According to him, “there is a saying that until you marry two wives you wouldn’t know the one that is capable of doing great things.

“We have seen various political parties occupies the House of Representatives for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, but what we are seeing from APC today gives us great joy, because we have not had it so good. Who would have imagine that Reps member will attract such project to our constituency.

“The APC government have done much for this community, apart from this road, they have given to us a lot of transformers to boost power supply in our community and the entire constituency, street lights, building of class room blocks for school, so many development have been brought by the APC government, hence we will support them in coming elections.

Speaking also, the chairman of APC Ward 2, Comrade Ben Ishekpe, said that the road project was a laudable project to the people of Otukutu community, noting that with the completion and commissioning of the road, it will enhance internal transportation within Otokutu community.

“Our people are overwhelmed with joy that the project was completed in record time, as I speak to you our people are very happy with Hon. Francis Waive. He therefore, enjoined Revd Waive to keep up the good work and should not listen to side talks.

Speaking also, an indigene of the local government area and also a stakeholder in Delta State APC, Prince Efe Duku while applauding Revd Waive for attracting the road project to the constituency said; “Never in our history and if there is any other example we will like people to bring it up, that a member of the House of Representatives come out to commission a road, you know facilitate the construction of a road by federal agency in his constituency and gets it commission within it’s time, especially a first timer we hardly had such.

So, it is not about commissioning of the project parse, it is about seeing it, seen that the reality was done and we are happy because it’s done, and it sets positive examples for others who are warming up to go to parliament to know that there is a standard to follow, and for us, we are quite happy and I think as already expressed by the President General of Otokutu and the chairman of the ward, they are happy and for us that is essentially the essence of politics, it should be service to the people so we want to thank Rt Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive and to pray for him that God will strengthen him and for him to do more for our people.

A woman who is a resident of the area who is from Imo State Mrs Regina Egomole thanked God for using Waive to bring development to their community, said; “at least we can see a good road today, before now, as we are heading to this road, the road is waterlog, when we are walking here, our cars and bike normally sink here or fall into the pit, today we thank God that the road has been constructed, today we can walk on a road, thank to Rt Hon Ejiroghene Waive for the beautiful job he has done.