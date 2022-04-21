By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Ibeno local government Council Chairman, High Chief Henry Mkpa has imposed a curfew on the local government following the violent clash between the Yoruba community and indigenes of Mkpanak on Tuesday night which led to loss of lives.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Melford Asuquo, Chief Press Secretary to Council Chairman and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

According to the statement dated April 20, 2022, Mkpa noted that security agencies have been alerted to enforce the 7pm to 6am curfew which took effect immediately.

He stated: “Following the violent clash between the Yoruba community and indigenes of Mkpanak group of communities in Ibeno local government, which resulted in the loss of lives and property, the Executive Chairman of Ibeno Local Government has declared a dusk to dawn curfew from 7:00am to 6:00am effective from 20th April 2022 till further notice.

“Sequel to the above, human and vehicular movements are prohibited in any part of the Local Government.

“And security agencies have been put on the alert to strictly enforce the order and that anyone found during the curfew hours be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”

Speaking with some newsmen in Uyo Asuquo

explained that the curfew was a prompt action directed by the state government to prevent further mayhem in the entire Ibeno Local government area.

Meanwhile when Vanguard visited the area on Thursday it observed that the Yorubas have fled their residence as some of them were spotted stranded at Marina junction in Eket local government area of the state.