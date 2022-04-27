Etienne Capoue

Villarreal midfielder, Etienne Capoue described playing at Anfield as ‘hell’ as Liverpool host the Spanish side in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Capoue has previously played at Anfield in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.

The Yellow Submarine are the underdogs heading into the semi-final clash, but, after wins against Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are not to be underestimated in their tie with Liverpool – who are eyeing a historic quadruple.

Anfield is one of the most iconic stadiums in European football and many have spoken about what it is like to play there – especially on a European night – something Capoue will experience for the first time on Wednesday night.

“Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It’s hell,” Capoue told Yahoo Sport. “It’s the worst stadium I’ve been to in England. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the way they play… For 90 minutes, you live in hell. They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field.

“They never stop, they rush you all the time, they only want to score goals, and even when they score, they carry on. They want to knock you out. They don’t care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone and that’s it.”

Liverpool are no stranger to a Champions League semi-final and the Reds are aiming to progress to reach their third final in five years as they target European crown number seven.

Jurgen Klopp’s side last semi-final in the competition resulted in one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history after they beat Barcelona 4-0 to reach the final after losing the first leg at the Nou Camp 3-0 in 2019.

