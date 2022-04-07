…outlines vision for upgrade, investments, and effective representation

…earns endorsement of critical stakeholders

By Gabriel Olawale

Victoria Amu, the healthcare professional leading the race to represent Owan West constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, has expressed dissatisfaction over the poor state of infrastructure in the constituency, noting how the absence of government investments, which itself is a function of poor representation, has hampered growth and contributed to avoidable hardship.

She made this known on Tuesday during a high-profile visit to the constituency where she met with ward leaders including chairmen and women leaders, as well as the leadership structure of her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Mr. Frank Davis.

Victoria Amu decried the decrepit state of roads within and around Owan West, with particular emphasis on how the lack of good road networks hinders access to important locations and resources such as markets for farmers and other traders of goods who oftentimes suffer significant loss as a result.

Ms. Amu also pointed out the absence of functional schools for children, lack of well-equipped primary healthcare centers for pregnant women, and the observed financial exclusion due to the absence of a commercial bank.

While highlighting her plans to address these challenges, Victoria Amu stressed the importance of an effective representation in the state legislature where government spending is determined and serious representatives deploy creative efforts towards attracting investments to their constituencies.

According to her, reversing the ugly trend in the area will require the strengthening of the security architecture to restore the confidence of fleeing private development partners, including commercial banks responsible for providing financial cover and access to cash opportunities that could stimulate growth and promote trade.

She expressed disappointment at the quality of representation Owan West has had in the past and reiterated her commitment to making a positive difference if given the chance to represent the constituency in the state assembly.

In response, the grassroots leaders praised her dedication to the development of the constituency, even as some outlined some of her interventions as a private citizen to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

They expressed full confidence that her election to the state assembly would herald positive growth in the area and promised to rally their communities to queue behind her as the elections draw near.

The visit was in continuation of Victoria Amu’s broad consultations and interactions with local leaders and influencers in the area. It featured a guard of honor staged by local hunters and other displays of support and acceptance by other residents who identified with the aspirants.