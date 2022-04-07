By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo
A victim of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua, has died.
Journalists gathered that the ex-soldier died on Tuesday in his home town of Funtua, Katsina State where he was taken for treatment after being shot by the terrorists.
“The ex-soldier died as a result of multiple injuries he sustained during the attack.
“He was shot in the head and chest when terrorists attacked the Abuja -Kaduna train last week. He was among those rescued by the soldiers. “
“He was later conveyed to his town in Funtua for further treatment where he finally died on Tuesday,” Malam Idi, a relation, has said.