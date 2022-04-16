.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Dr David O. C. Onuoha have, in their separate Easter messages, cautioned the citizenry on the palpable dangers facing the country.

While Uzodimma said that “Easter offers us the opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity”, Onuoha lamented that “the worsening state of insecurity, grinding poverty, unemployment, senseless waste of human lives, have become a daily occurrence that is driving the people into despair.”

Part of Uzodimma’s message read: “Easter celebration is only meaningful to the extent that it offers us the opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity in true reflection of love, forgiveness, peace, reconciliation, brotherliness and sacrifice, all of which Jesus Christ symbolizes.

“Given the many challenges we passed through between last year’s Easter and now, we should all be joyful and grateful to the Lord who has protected us and given us the opportunity to see this year’s Easter celebration.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, we should ask ourselves these pertinent questions as Christians who profess the love of God: Do we truly follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ? Do we love our fellow human beings as Christ loved us or are we part of those spreading hate and violence against humanity? How much love have we shown to our state, Imo and our country, Nigeria?

“Can we give up our inordinate ambition for the sake of peace and stability of Imo State? Can we sacrifice our ego for the progress of Imo State and her people? Can we lay down our arms, not our lives, so that people can walk the streets freely in pursuit of their legitimate means of livelihood?

“It is truly ironic and disheartening that over ninety percent of both the actors and sponsors of insecurity in Imo State, and indeed all over Igboland, claim to be Christians.. Are these Christians the true followers of Christ? Do they even remember the 5th commandment which says; “Thou shalt not kill”? The answer should be obvious.

“Are we part of the problem or part of the solution? Are we responsible for the raging insecurity claiming the lives of innocent people or are we assisting Government to halt the carnage? Are we in a position to help reduce the menace of insecurity in the state?

For Archbishop Onuoha, those who have taken it upon themselves as merchants of death to multiply sorrow in the society through mindless wasting of innocent lives should align with God to protect life and not to destroy it.

He said: “We must use this occasion to pray that God will deliver Ala Igbo from self-destruction.

“Those who live to inflict maximum harm, pain and suffering on their fellow men, through the promotion of policies that make it impossible for a greater number of Nigerians to live with dignity, as well as those who appropriate our common patrimony to themselves and families alone, should do well to act in a way that will ensure the spread of joy and happiness to all in the society.

“Death is one state of being that no other power can reverse. In the midst of fear, sorrow, pain, hardship and death that confront us every day in Nigeria, the message remains: You faithful saints, fresh courage take, the cloud you so much dread are rich with mercy and shall break with blessings on your head.”