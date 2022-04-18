THE Ufuoma Mixed Secondary School Old Students Association, USSOSA, Sunday 17th April at Lavida lounge, new road by Akintola Junction, Sapele with a vow to be their brothers keeper and continue to contribute towards the infrastructural development and enhance the quality of teaching and learning in their Alma mater.

Speaking during the event, the President of the Class of ‘2003, Mr Promise Okefe Ovwighodua, who lauded members for projecting the school name in good light suggested that members should do fund raising for the children of the deceased old school mates because “they live in our hearts as we extend helping hands to their offsprings.

“We should all try to respect every person irrespective of age, tribe , religion, Political affiliation or status

“The platform is not a place for the display of wealth, so don’t have the mindset that others who are giving much to the group are displaying wealth. Let’s give according to our hearts because God blesses the willing act of givers, let’s learn to help one another.

He also advised members to be regular in their dues so that an account can be opened to help members whom he said may still be struggling with life adding that God made man to make men not to mock them

He then reiterated the need to reach out to their Alma mater too,”‘Ufuoma Mixed Secondary School brought us together, let’s carry out a project to assist both students and staff, and this can only be possible if we are committed to our dues, pledges and bringing others into the platform.

Rev Faith Adegor, a member of the group who also spoke at the event described the reunion as a thing of joy “it’s nostalgic meeting some persons after 19 years, but we are grateful that God has been faithful to us, some of us are now engineers, Doctors, politicians, captain of Industries and even clergy men like me, we hope to continue with this and we pray God should continue to protect us year in, year out” he said.

The group then treated themselves to exotic wine sumptuous meal and dance with music provided by a Dee Jay.

The current excos of the group include Mrs Besidone Igbasan,(Vice Chairman), Mr Precious Onakofa (secretary) Mr Nedu Ogheneogaga, (Treasurer), and Mrs Lawrenta Ebie, (Financial Secretary).

Others are PRO Afoke marlish obominuru, Isaac Ugbome as Auditor, Fejiro Ogbodu as Welfare officer, and Comrade Ericson Ivbose founder of the group.