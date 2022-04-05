By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE United State Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA) has honoured the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion with the Walter Carrington Award on Philanthropy and has also appointed him as the first patron of the group.

At a ceremony in his residence yesterday, President of USEA, Mike Okwoche described Igbinedion as an enigma whose innovations and philanthropy are unrivaled.



With over ten thousand members in Nigeria, the USGEAA was created by the United States Mission in Nigeria under the direction of the U.S Department of States in Washington DC and it is a collection of outstanding Nigerian professionals in various disciplines and endeavours that have been picked by the United States Embassy and Consulate General in Abuja and Lagos and sent to the United states for a period of time to build capacity, upgrade their skills, build a network of international experts in the their chosen field and collaborate in select projects and programs that benefit their immediate society.



Presenting the award, Okwoche said “The USGEAA creates opportunity for partnership and collaboration for projects/Programs; it creates access to technical and expert skills, facilitates local and international training, publicity and visibility as well as access to diverse resource persons and materials. We are very passionate about women and girls empowerment and youth leadership.”



He said the association is interested in increasing the capacity of its members particularly in Edo State and hoped it can be achieved through partnership with Igbinedion and his to design training modules to empower students on hands-on skills and other areas.

He said because of the activities of USGEAA, they are rallying round all U.S. Alumni groups in West Africa to make Nigeria the headquarters of the proposed West Africa American Alumni Union.

“We are building momentum to change Nigeria for good and we cannot do it alone without the partnership of role models and exceptional icons like you who have proven time and time again, through your excellent pedigree, that a vibrant and developed Nigeria is possible.”