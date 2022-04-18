By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has urged the people of the state to use Easter as a period of retrospection and deep sober reflection.

In a message issued by his media office to mark Easter, Soludo said the occasion was symbolic because it marked the suffering, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Recalling that the celebration exactly marked one month of his assumption of office as governor of Anambra State, Soludo said: “It is therefore of utmost importance for us to inculcate and emulate the noble virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ and the symbolism of His Crucifixion in the redemption of mankind,” he stressed.

“On this special Easter celebration, I call on everyone to imbibe the spirit of this solemn occasion as we rededicate ourselves collectively to the onerous task of building a prosperous, safe and livable homeland for our children, great-grand children and the generations to come.

“Let me again, reassure that our dear state will continue to thrive on the trajectory of growth, peace and development despite the current wave of insecurity which is drastically being addressed.

“In this spirit of Easter, I call on those who are still in the bush to surrender their arms and accept the olive branch which has been offered to them.

“Let me reiterate that as a people, we will never cede or yield our homeland to criminals. The irrepressible spirit of the good people of Anambra State shall always triumph. I therefore urge you all to continue to live in peace and harmony as you also extend love to one another on this special occasion”.