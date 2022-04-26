Elon Musk

By Rasheed Sobowale

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is acquiring the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, with the aim of promoting “free speech” on the platform.

The billionaire had earlier stated, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

Despite his claim, the purchase of Twitter did not settle well with some politicians in the United States (US), likewise the rich.

Reacting to the news of the Twitter purchase, American billionaire and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos tweeted; “Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?”.

Also reacting, US senator, Elizabeth Warren, tweeted; “This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable”.

Slamming the Space X CEO, Rep Pramila Jayapal tweeted; “Just a reminder that from 2014-2018, Elon Musk paid an effective tax rate of 3.27%. The average working family pays an average tax rate of 13%. It’s time for a wealth tax in this country.”

Raising concern, Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labour, claimed “A handful of billionaires now have unprecedented control over banking, the food we eat, the health care we can access and, now, the information we receive. This is what oligarchy looks like”.

However reiterating his commitment to free speech, Musk posted; “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means”.

Meanwhile, the CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX was reported sometime in 2016 to have cancelled the Tesla Model X order of a blogger over a ‘rude’ post against him.

