Urhobo in Diaspora endorse Fred Majemite for governor

Olorogun Fred Majemite

Ahead of the 2023 Delta State governorship primaries scheduled for next month, a group of Urhobo professionals living abroad, Urhobo Professionals in Diaspora, led by Onorievu Akponah, a London trained forensic accountant and a lawyer based in the United Kingdom, told journalists at his Eku country home that Olorogun Fred Majemite, frontline governorship aspirant in Delta State is their choice candidate for the governorship come 2023.

The group, with members across different professions, said they have taken time to assess Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite’s five points agenda for Deltans tagged CARES and they are convinced that he has the knowledge, charisma, contacts, political sagacity and financial capacity to go into the governorship race and emerge victorious, hence the endorsement

Besides, the Urhobo Professionals in Diaspora also noted that Majemite’s antecedence as a two-time Commissioner and Political Adviser coupled with his manifesto are enough to believe that he will do everything possible to better the lives of Deltans, especially the less-privileged and most vulnerable in the state as well as put the state on the path of industrialization and growth.

When Majemite was contacted, he noted that Deltans living abroad have contributed immensely to building the economy of different countries and he will reach out to them with a view to attracting some of them home to build the state when elected as Governor.

According to Majemite, “l remain the foremost aspirant for the Delta State governorship race and l am glad that our people in foreign countries recognize my potentials.

“No matter the pressure and intrigues during the governorship primaries, l will emerge as the ruling party candidate at the party primaries because l am a grassroots politician and the delegates love me because l am the most detrabalized, focused most accessable and people oriented aspirant as well as the aspirant with the most impressive manifesto.

“Above all, this is my time because God’s divine hand is in this governorship project.”

It would be recalled that Majemite’s agenda for Delta also known as CARES is broken down to mean, continuity, accelerated industrialization and infrastructure development, revenue generation, education and physical security, health security, food security as well as social security

Meanwhile, members of the Urhobo Professionals in Diaspora who were at the meeting were Olorogun Barrister Onorievu Akponna, Olorogun Obuko Majoro, Fred Inonije amongst other.

Vanguard News