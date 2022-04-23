By Akpokona Omafuaire

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, foremost Urhobo sociocultural group has lost one of its foremost women leaders, Chief (Mrs.) Lady Agbaza, nee Jedia who passed on at 95.

The sad news was broken yesterday in Warri by the family spokesperson, Mr Benson Jefia in a press release.

The press statement read in part, “The families of Jefia of Ughevwughe in Ughelli South Local Government Area and Ohwhowho Family of Otorho Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area both of Delta State announce the passing on to glory of their Matriarch Chief Mrs. Agnes Lady Agbaza (nee Jefia) who passed on recently at the ripe age of Ninety-five years.

Also Read:

“Until Mama’s death Late Chief Lady Agbaza was a successful business woman, real estate developer and a community leader. She was a former national woman leader/life patron of the apex Urhobo Organisation, Urhobo Progress Union. She succeeded late Chief Alice Obahor of blessed memory in that capacity.

“Late Chief Mrs. Lady Agbaza is survived by two sons: Mr. Alfred Yalaju and Mr. Mark Yalaju and many other relatives. She would be remembered for her Philanthropy and good will as burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Vanguard News Nigeria