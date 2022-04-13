UPDATED: 26 dead, 17 houses burnt as communal war rages in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The people of Effium/Ezza-Effium in Ohaukwu and part of Ebonyi Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State, were thrown into mourning and confusion, following the invasion of the communities by suspected assailants described as ‘Effium warlords’ in the state.

Vanguard had reported the incident on Monday, April 11 .

The attack, according to detailed investigation, claimed more than 26 lives and destroyed 17 houses in the early hours of Sunday, April 10.

The affected villages include Ohagelede, Umuezeoka, Ebbiaji and Ebbeta, all in Ezza/Effium and part of Ebonyi Local Government Areas of Ebonyi state.

During an unscheduled visit to the affected villages, people were seen in groups mourning their family members killed during the attack.

Others were busy relocating members of their families, including properties for fear of further attacks by the suspected assailants.

They killed my wife, stepmother, brother

According to an eyewitness, Chief Daniel Nwanga from Umuezeoka village, the incident happened in the early hours of the day at Ezza villages of Ohagelede, Umuezeoka, Ebbeta and part of Ebonyi Local Government areas, where the alleged assailants from Effium invaded the Ezza-speaking side of the community.

Nwanga stated that government ordered a ceasefire since two weeks ago, which they obeyed, but that they never knew that their enemies would come to launch another attack against them.

His words: “In the past three weeks, government has ordered a ceasefire in this community and we agreed to obey, because we don’t disobey any order from government.

“The assailants came in hundreds and killed four at Ogbabruagu; another four at Ebiaji; another four at Ogbaenyigwe and came to Ebbeta and killed six.

“They went to Izzi-speaking area to trace our people and also killed eight there and burnt more than 17 houses.

“The incident happened on Sunday around 6a.m. and they kept operating till 2p.m.

“We called Army people from Nweke Ndiagu, but before they came, the gunmen had already left.

“We counted 26 dead bodies. Government should know that we are law-abiding citizens and should know those who committed these atrocities and those sponsoring them should be arrested and prosecuted.”

Also speaking, Mr. Moses Nwafor from Ebbeta whose wife, step-mother, grandson and younger brother were killed, stated that he doesn’t know that the war was still ongoing, because there was ceasefire agreement.

He lamented over the loss of four of his family members, including his wife.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I started hearing gunshots from afar. Those warlords from Effium came with matchetes and guns; they killed my wife, my step-mother, my grandson and my younger brother.

“Their burial is ongoing now. Since this incident started, they told us to respect peace talk, which we did but never knew they will come to attack us.”