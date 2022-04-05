*Burn 3 armoured cars, steal armament

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The military base at Pole Wire in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, was attacked by terrorists who killed no fewer than 17 soldiers and three civilians during a fierce gun battle.

Locals said the incidence happened when the terrorists, in large number, came to the area on motorbikes, wielding dangerous weapons including Rocket Propelled Guns (RPGs).

A source said that 17 soldiers were actually killed in the attack carried out by the suspected terrorists.

“40 fatally wounded soldiers were brought in to the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, from where 17 of them were confirmed dead,” he said.

READ ALSO: 11 soldiers feared dead, 19 injured as bandits attack Birnin Gwari in Kaduna

Another source in Birnin Gwari said apart from the soldiers, three civilians were killed.

“The two civilians were members of a vigilante group, while one was a traveller,” he said.

Attempts to confirm the casualty figures from military authorities in Kaduna and from the state police command were not successful.

However, journalists gathered that the terrorists were moving from Niger State to Zamfara State, through their usual route in the Birnin-Gwari area.

“The attack took place at about 5p.m., on Monday. The fierce gun battle lasted several hours.

“The soldiers were overpowered by the terrorists who came in large number on motorbikes.

“The terrorists burnt down three military armoured vehicles, stole armament and their other properties,” the source said.

The chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the death of the vigilantes during the attack.

“The terrorists suspected to be members of the Ansaru, where believed to be coming from Niger State, when they attacked the military base.

“We had to run and seek refuge elsewhere. Most of the residents slept outside Birnin Gwari town,” he said.

“Normalcy had just returned today (Tuesday) around 10a.m. The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road is the most dangerous road,” he said.

According to a source, the wounded soldiers were conveyed to the Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Centre, while corpses were conveyed to the 44 military hospital in Kaduna.

Journalists were still awaiting reaction from the concerned authorities on the fierce encounter.

Vanguard News