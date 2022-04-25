Nigerian Disc Jockey, Unstoppable Dj Nero has joined the leading voices advocating for children born with Clubfoot deformity.

Clubfoot is a birth deformity that affects one or both feet of a child after childbirth.

This congenital birth defect causes one or both feet of the child to bend inward and downward, causing the leg to form a “hockey stick” shape.

According to medical experts, about 4 in 1000 live births will have Clubfoot complications globally.

About fifty per cent of individuals with clubfoot often have deformities on both feet — causing mild to severe pains — making the individual walk with a lopsided gait.

While the exact cause of clubfoot has not yet been determined, it is believed that it is caused by genetic and environmental factors.

Unstoppable DJ Nero is one of the millions of children born with Clubfoot deformity.

However, he has never allowed his condition to be a major setback in his career.

Instead, he sees it as an added motivation to break limits and achieve greater success.

Today, he has become a leading voice in advocating for children born with this deformity.

He believes that with the right awareness and treatments, children can be saved and the deformity can be eradicated.

While promoting his hit single “How You Dey”, Unstoppable DJ Nero has called on everyone to promote the eradication of clubfoot deformity both locally and globally.

“I have taken it upon myself to create massive awareness in a bid to eradicate this deformity and save other children”, he expressed.

