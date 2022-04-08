Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a fully decentralized and community-driven project, backed by volunteers. The Blip Studio LLC team steers the BTFA NFT project. BTFA is a native token for the NFT collection comprising around 10,000 Task Force Apes with over 250 unique traits.

Banana Task Force Ape includes the project’s token, its in-house NFT collection, website, and smart contracts. What is unique about BTFA is that its NFT collections are deflationary allowing more people to join the force over some time.

BTFA token membership comes with unique perks and compensation.

1. What makes BTFA membership special is that NFT holders have a 20 % distributed stake in the company’s revenue. This promotes actual ownership and partnership. BTFA NFT holders can get membership-based access to live events, galas or concerts using NFTs as VIP badges.

2. Moreover, members get to partake in the revenue made out of such events. BTFA token members have special access to private NFT discord which they can use to network with fellow peers and build on innovations and concepts to expand into futuristic products.

3. That’s not all. BTFA token members get instant passage to future NFT mint collections and reap the benefits of the first exposure.

4. Additionally, BTFA membership will entail perks like airdrop of governance token Banana Index, complimentary VIP access to all and premium events. Members will also have the privilege of a guaranteed slot in any future Initial Dex Offering (IDO).

Banana Task Force Ape Token came into existence in November 2021 as the first decentralized protocol under an LLC-backed NFT project Banana Task Force NFTs. The company wish to bridge the gap between tokens and NFTs while supporting both floors to maintain stability for holders in this Metaverse. An 80% APY against staking BTFA tokens in ape vaults is a reward difficult to overlook.

BTFA Token, already launched on 8 April 2022, on the Ethereum network, is gaining traction with Web3 investors and NFT creators. Steeped in transparency, trust and community values BTFA is here to stay. It is creating an ecosystem that seamlessly syncretizes Web3, NFTs and cryptocurrency.