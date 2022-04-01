Charles Soludo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Rampaging unknown gunmen have, on Friday, burnt down Osumenyi, Amichi and Ezinifite Police Station all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming less than 12 hours after unknown gunmen burnt some buildings in Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters, Ukpor, which attracted a visit by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Governor Soludo, who visited the Local Government to assess the level of destruction, promised that he will equip the Police and other security agencies to chase out the hoodlums that have been terrorizing residents of the areas.

However, less than 12 hours after the state chief executive’s visit, unknown hoodlums burnt three police station in the area, apparently to dare the governor and the police in the area.

Imo connection

Amichi, Ezinifite and Osumenyi have common boundaries with Orsu and Orlu in Imo State, where activities of unknown gunmen is rife, just like they have with Ukpor, Azia, Orsumoghu, Mbosi and Isekke, where it is also alleged that have become haven for unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

Indigenes of Nnewi South, who spoke to Vanguard on Thursday following the killing of a watchman at Nnewi South Council headquarters Ukpor and burning of some houses within, had called for cautious comments from government officials to avoid inflammatory comments that could trigger crisis.

They alleged that the burning of the Nnewi Council headquarters Ukpor, on Thursday, may have been cause by Wednesday’s parading with over 24 vehicles of Ukpor town by a combined team of Police, Army and other security agencies in what they call “Show of force”.

Indigenes of Amichi, Ezinifite and Osumenyi, including Joseph Anorue, Bede Njoku and Okechukwu Agim, who respectively spoke to Vanguard, alleged that unknown gunmen burning of the three Police stations could be attributed to the promise by state government to equip the Police in the area, after their visit to Ukpor to assess the level of damage.

“The Governor promised to equip the Police in Nnewi South to fight hoodlums, but less than 12 hours after the visit and promise, three Police stations in the council area were burnt.

“What a response to a promise by the government,” said one of the indigenes.

Police reaction

Contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State Mr Ikenga Tochukwuu, confirmed the incident, saying that the affected Police Station were all victims of #EndSARS Police station attacked by hoodlums.

“No policeman was killed in the attacks because the police station affected were ones destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

“They are being renovated by respective communities where they are located. But unfortunately, hoodlums went and burnt them again.

“No policeman was killed or wounded because nobody stays in any of them, since they were still going through renovation.

“We are, however, appealing to members of the public to give us information on the people behind the dastardly activities in the area and the state,” the police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, following the attacks by hoodlums in Nnewi South Local Government, the Association of Town Unions Anambra State, ASATU, youth wing, has summoned an emergency meeting of all the youth leaders in the state.

