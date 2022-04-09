By Steve Oko

Soldiers on patrol in Aba, Friday morning, came under attack by unknown gunmen who set ablaze a military tank after an early morning raid.

The incident occurred while the soldiers were on patrol.

Eyewitness account has it that the gunmen laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers on patrol.



According to the source, the soldiers were ambushed at the popular Tonimass Junction, Osisioma axis, on the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if there were any casualties.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused tension and apprehension across the commercial city as residents now live in fear of the unknown. A military source at the 14 Brigade Ohafia confirmed the attack to Vanguard.

But the source which pleaded for anonymity as he was not officially permitted to speak to the press said no casualties were recorded by the soldiers.

He said that contrary to social media reports, three soldiers were not killed in the attack.

The source said the military would certainly go after the attackers but added that no arrests had so far been made.

He appealed to members of the public with any useful information about the whereabouts of the hoodlums to volunteer same to the Army or security agencies.

The source condemned attacks on security agents, saying such barbaric acts are unwarranted.

“ The soldiers you are attaching today can be the ones to save you tomorrow. They are also your brothers”, the military source lamented.