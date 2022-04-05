UNILAG don, Pearse, purchases forms for Lagos Central senatorial race

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse

A lecturer at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, has purchased the Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form to contest the Lagos Central senatorial district seat on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dr. Pearse announced the move in a statement, noting that if he gets the party’s ticket at the primaries, he would mount a vigorous and all-inclusive campaign.

According to him, “After due consultations with our delegates and other stakeholders in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, I decided to purchase PDP Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for the position of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Virtually every member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State one talks to these days is determined to rid the state of APC’S 20 years of misrule.

“In particular, PDP delegates are quick to express their determination to support only aspirants who are fully committed to winning general elections, not those who are in the race just for the money.

“I wholeheartedly align myself with this winning mentality.

“If I am lucky enough to get the party’s ticket at the primaries, I will immediately mount a vigorous, and all inclusive general election campaign.

“Given the disarray currently in Lagos APC, the appalling record of the sitting APC Senator in Lagos Central, and the new found unity in our great party, PDP in Lagos State, it is not unrealistic to expect a sweeping victory in my Senatorial race.

“And unlike the current crop of APC Senators, who have shown themselves to be representatives of their political leaders only, it would be my pride and joy to commit myself fully to the interest of the residents of Lagos Central in particular, and Lagos State in general.”

Vanguard News