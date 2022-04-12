By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Tuesday promised to continue to give support to a private University, Well Spring University Benin City which it mentored for five years before it was granted operational license.

Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Professor Lilian Salami while on a visit to the mentee University said the school deploy human and material resources as well as Technology to fastrack the growth and stability of Academic programmes, at the Well Spring, University.

Accompanied by some principal officers, Salami was received on arrival by the Vice Chancellor, Well Spring University, Professor Rotimi Ajayi and other principal officers of the institution where she said the visit was to strengthen mentorship profile, while “UNIBEN will deploy technology, vast reservoir of Professorship to boost academic programmes in Well Spring University”

Ajayi described the visit a a milestone to cement a healthy relationship between University of Benin, and well Spring University.

He expressed gratitude to University of Benin, “for mentoring Well Spring for five year before it was granted licence by the National Universities Commission NUC, which has further stabilize Academic programmes run by the institution.”

He said the institution has increased its Colleges to four, 17 undergraduates’ courses including Nursing and Medical Laboratory Sciences.