By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The United Nations Economic and Social Council, UNESC, Thursday commended former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for giving indigent children in Africa access yo quality education through the Rochas Foundation College of Africa.

The African Chairman of United Nations Economic and Social Council – UNESC, Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma, made the commendation during a courtesy visit to Sen Okorocha, at his Unity House, Abuja.

Ijoma who also is an education expert noted that the Okorocha who also is a presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has put in the best part of his life to transform the bleak future of indigent children in Africa, and the impact made in national development, especially granting access to poor families to have quality education as a veritable instrument for national development, transformation, peace and equity.

Meanwhile, the UNESC African Chairman described the Rochas Foundation College of Africa as an unimaginable dream come true for Africans.

He also added that it is a college that has offered scholarships to students from most part of Africa is worthy of recommendation.

High point of the visit was when both parties decided to partner on human capacity development as every child in Africa deserves quality education for quality life to actualize their dreams of greatness.

He said: “We understand fully the positive impact that Rochas Foundation College of Africa has over the continent.

“Quality education guarantees the future of every child. Africa will become a better continent if we have five people like Sen. Okorocha.”

Vanguard News Nigeria