By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that unemployment and hunger were part of the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Wike also said the security architecture in his state is impeccable and in place, adding that the state is safe for investors.

The Governor made this assertion while performing the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Garden City Ultra-Modern Building Material Market, at Mbodo Aluu on Friday 1st April 2022.

Wike, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr.(Mrs) Ipalibo Banigo, said that the project would put smiles on the faces of our people not only in Aluu and Ikwerre Local Government Area, but the entire Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

He said road infrastructure was very important noted that before 2015, Prof. Tam David West Boulevard was abandoned and people were suffering but on his assumption of office, he ensured that the road was reconstructed and commissioned.

Wike said: “Now, look at how it has eased traffic and businesses are now flowing, imagine the jobs that will come to this place when this building is completed. This is what Nigeria is missing, we need this kind vision in our Country, that will lift the unemployment rate in Nigeria, that will lift poverty, the people are hungry and there are no jobs, no investments, people are running away because of insecurity in the Country.”

The Governor congratulated the Ikwerre Council Chairman for collaborating with the organizers to attract more investments into Rivers State, stressing that the State is the most secure State in Nigeria.

“I am telling all the investors now to come and do your businesses here you can never regret it. Rivers State is the most secured state in Nigeria today,” he said.

The State Chief Executive who expressed the fact that the Urban renewal thrust of his Administration was on course, also said the growth, standard of living, and sustenance of the rural areas and our communities are being encouraged by his Government.

However, the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike said under his watch, his Local Government Area has witnessed a lot of developmental projects, adding that before his assumption of office underdevelopment, occasioned by insecurity was the hallmark of the Local Government Area.

Vanguard News Nigeria