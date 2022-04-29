Concerned Youths of Ke, CYK, a socio-economic and unity advocacy group with its root from the oldest human settlement in the Eastern Niger Delta, Ke Kingdom has frowned on the mischievous information published in the media against the entirety of the people and territory of Ke Kingdom.

Spokesperson of the concerned youths of Ke, Mr. Tonye Robinson has debunked claims by one Maxwell Ogoloma who claimed to be coordinator of a group called Initiative for National Development (IND) that there is an unabated oil bunkering activities within the Ke kingdom.

The spokesman said in a statement issued to the press that “let us make it clear without equivocation that, contrary to the allegation leveled against the ancient kingdom and her territory, Ke Kingdom as a people, do not welcome illegal oil bunkering or any other criminal activities “

“Times without number, the people of Ke Kingdom, including the youths have reported the invasion of its territory by the people of the underworld to the media and several other quarters saddled with the responsibility to address the issue” he added.

“Upon statement of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers State on the fight against illegal oil-bunkering in Rivers State, the leadership of Ke Kingdom instructed the Town-criers within communities of Ke Kingdom including its headquarter, Ke Town to announce to both strangers and indigenes within their abode that anyone involved in illegal oil-bunkering activity will immediately be reported to the Local Government Chairman of the L.G.A and simultaneous to the Governor of the state.”

“Notwithstanding, long ago, the people of Ke Kingdom have initiated a zero-tolerance policy against illegal oil-bunkering activities.” Recently, Ke Kingdom suffered several faulty allegations levelled against her by mischievous people for God-Knows-Why” … Robinson Said.

“Amongst several other invasions of Ke territory due to wrong reports, On July 29, 2019 one of our communities, Kalaekuleama was burnt down by Operation Delta Safe due to wrong report that the community was a bunkering site and not an indigenous settlement. Our enemies that are seriously on the move in invading our communities are working with mischievous and attention seeking people to give fake reports about our beloved Kingdom”. He noted.

Robinson restated the commitment of the leadership and people of Ke Kingdom to report any illegal oil-bunkering activities to the governor of the state in ensuring that his plan for a better Rivers State is actualized. He gave the assurance that the territory of Ke will never be surrendered to mischievous people whether today or in the future.

He further narrated that, “we cannot deny the fact that the fight against crime is a continuous process, as a community we have fought against crime and we will not relent, the government are passionately fighting against it and we are in support of it”.

“The facts remain that the remnants of oil bunkering activities such as the Pits they dogged, abandoned instrument are visible in most places the oil-bunkerers ones invaded including the Port Harcourt environ but, the effort of the good people and the action of the government have quenched and arrested their activities, which should rather be an applaud to the governor”

“Ke will never harbor or protect illegal oil bunkering suspects. It is quite unfortunate that some people will dash into media houses claiming to be representatives of faceless groups, NGO or associations to blackmail an entire Kingdom for the sake of tips from mischievous and evil-minded people”. He added

“We are proud of the effort of the governor in curbing illegal oil-bunkering activities within the state. Also, we won’t be in a hurry to forget in appreciating the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in fighting against crime within the Niger delta” … Tonye noted