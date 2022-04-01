By Olayinka Ajayi

The United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC, has tasked individuals, corporate and non-governmental organisations , NGOs, to assist in ensuring that children at the grassroots are educated.

Speaking, the National Director of Programmes, UN-POLAC, Mrs. Patricia Agu, made the call at the sidelines of an event organised to donate 1,000 exercise books to Local Authority Nursery and Primary School, Iba, on Friday in Lagos.

The donation was a continuation of the organisation’s ‘School Readiness Project’ aimed at ensuring that education gets to every student in Lagos State.

According to Agu: “Some of these children come to school and you discover they are not writing and why they’re not is because their parents cannot afford books.

“We’ve come to assist their parents, we’ve come to alleviate the burden from their parents’ shoulders,” she said.

Speaking on the impact, Agu told NAN that the organisation had received feedback from schools on how the books had helped the students.

“A child is supposed to have 14 or 15 subjects based on the curriculum and you see a child having just seven books. So these books are not even enough,” she said.

She urged Nigerians, particularly NGOs and corporate organisations to support the education of children at the grassroots.

Also, Dr. Josiah Onuoha, Chairman, UN-POLAC, Lagos Chapter said educating the grassroots will ensure that there are fewer out-of-school children.

He added that educated people had a consciousness that helped in logical reasoning, making them more enlightened and less vulnerable to social vices.

“If we focus on this young generation coming up, our future will be bright,” he said.

While acknowledging the donation, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Adenusi, thanked the organisation, adding that she was happy because each pupil will receive two exercise books.

“It will help in their classwork; they can use it for their assignments, for their tests and other subjects,” she said.