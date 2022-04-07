Governor David Umahi

A former Commissioner for the Capital City Development, Mr Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has declared his interest to run for the Ebonyi North Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Nwaebonyi made the declaration at a news briefing on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He said: “My priorities, after I emerge winner, include to focus more on empowerment and job creation for people in the constituency.



“As I speak, I am consulting with stakeholders in the state and it is our prayer that God will see us through.”



Nwaebonyi said he would visit the traditional rulers in the senatorial district to get their blessings.



He said he had served in various capacities in government, adding that he used the political offices he held to serve humanity positively.



“Through my scholarship scheme, I have sent many people to school, especially indigent ones.



“I have distributed more than 496 motorcycles as part of my empowerment programmes.



“My people agree that APC is Ebonyi and by God’s special grace, we shall win in 2023,” Nwaebonyi said.