By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Uromi Like Minds Initiative, ULMI, a non for profit, nongovernmental organisation made up of group of professionals who are sons and friends of Uromi, Esan North East, Edo State, in Nigeria and diaspora have rendered account of their recent charity works, describing it as very impressive on its third year.

Making the announcement through phone-in conference call with selected media monitored by Vanguard in Ilorin, on the one hand, and key officers of the ULMI on the other, the group said that its charity outreach program took it to some orphanages, elderly people’s home and a bone setting hospital all situated in ancient Uromi town.

The places reached with ULMI charity work were, Holy Family Orphanage home run by Rev. Fr. John Bosco Ezehi, the Home for the Elderly and the Bone Treatment Clinic in Irue, Uromi.

Speaking on behalf of the group to the media were Mr Sylvester Abumere Ekpen, chairman of the initiative, Deacon Darlington Ekpebolo Ray, secretary general of the association and Prince Kenneth Eidenojie, the project coordinator of ULMI.

According to Ekpen, the activities so undertaken to mark the Easter and Good Friday celebration and had been in practice since 2020.

He said that the festivities may have come and gone, but the memories will linger for a long time to come in the hearts of some orphanages, the elderly and some sick people in Uromi.

“One of the aims and objectives of ULMI is to carry out works of charity and reach out to the less privileged within our community.

“We have stayed true to this goal and recently concluded our third consecutive annual welfare outreach to the Catholic Chess Orphanage, Home for the Elderly and Local Bone Treatment Homes, all in Uromi, Edo State,” he further explained.

According to Ekpen, “this annual token brings joy to the beneficiaries and we are pleased to be the vessels, through which God provides some of their needs”.

Chipping in, Ray, secretary general of ULMI, revealed that the exercise is what actually necesited the establishment of the organisation and prayed for more success stories as far as reaching out to the needy is concerned.

“We are aware as a group that the primary objective of our existence is charity, giving out to the needy and making some infrastructural interventions in our community within the resources available to us and I must confess that God has been helping us and we will continue to contribute our bits to the welfare of the downtrodden in Uromi and ensure this continues as long as God gives us life”, Ray said.

On the events proper, Prince Eidenojie, project coordinator expressed his happiness over the successful completion of the program and appreciated everyone who made it possible.

“The third outreach since the birth of ULMI, to me is considered as the most successful in the sense that, the outing was very colorful”.

“The turn out this year was amazing.

” Everyone contributed to the success of the exercise and it made the job easier and less stressful unlike our experiences in the previous years.

But of all, the joy and relief displayed by the recipients was overwhelming, it was an awesome day”.