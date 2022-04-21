L-R: Director Learning and Development Changemaker Publishing, Mr. Victor Kayode, Vice President Changemaker Publishing, Mrs. Constance Ukpaka, President, Changemaker Publishing and Author of The Book ‘Readers Are Leaders’, Dr. Evis Ukpaka, Consultant, Mr. Lucky Onoigboria during the event.

By Japhet Davidson

The high rate of indiscipline in the society, poor academic performance of students, poor leadership in the country, loss of morals and other vices have been attributed to the poor reading culture of Nigerians. And as part of measures to revive the dying reading culture in the nation, the Federal Government has been urged to equip all the libraries in all the states of the federation and establish one each in all the local government headquarters. The call was made by Dr Elvis Ukpaka, President, Changemaker Publications and Youth With a Vision, who is also author of the book Readers are Leaders: Reviving the reading culture in our nation

Dr Ukpaka who made the call during the media presentation of his book Readers are Leaders in Lagos pointed out that reviving the reading culture requires the collective efforts of everyone. First, he charged the government to see it as a matter of urgency to create an enabling environment for reading, revive all the libraries which have gone bad and build more. He also charged parents to build personal libraries in their homes and buy books for their children as gifts, even as he urged schools and companies to bring back reading and writing competition among schools.

Continuing, Ukpaka disclosed that the reading culture among the present day youths is low, because they are involved in so many activities like social media, entertainment, sports etc that take greater part of their time. “As a youth advocate and President of Youth with a Vision, I have had the privilege of promoting the reading culture amongst youth in Nigeria, and has come to realize that a lot still needs to be done to revive our poor reading culture as a nation. Hence, the need, drive and passion to write this book as my own contribution to the revival of reading culture amongst youths and the general public.

“As you are aware, knowledge is power. A knowledgeable person cannot be easily deceived. Someone who does not read wallows in ignorance… Knowledge gives you an edge, but ignorance which is absence of knowledge is a disease, and puts you behind. Readers are Leaders is written to help fight ignorance, and ensure that you stay knowledgeable.”

Ukpaka, who also announced that “after due diligence and assessment of the book by eminent scholars in the education sector, Readers are Leaders has finally been approved and recommended as a good reading material for all Secondary Schools in Nigeria and the general public by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC”, however, appealed to the federal, states, local governments, corporate organizations, non-governmental organizations, religious bodies and others to contribute immensely by way of sponsorship of 10 million copies of the book for distribution to students in secondary schools in Nigeria.

In the 12-chapter book, published by Changemaker Publishing Services, Lagos, readers will learn: How to spark a renewed passion for reading; The importance of reading; The dangers of not reading; How to become a solution provider by knowledge, How to set up a personal development library ; How to become an “A” student at school ; How to become a better leader in both the private and public sectors.

Other areas covered in the book include, how to become an excellent teacher in teaching your students, how to become a star employee at work through knowledge acquisition, how to become better parents in aiding your children’s education and ways to revive the lost reading culture in our society.

Also speaking, Mrs Constance Ukpaka, Vice President, Changemaker Publishing, enjoined parents to help their children to develop the culture of reading. “A lot of young ones are distracted these days by the internet, entertainment etc, so parents should help their children to create time to read, monitor their use of internet and buy books for them.”

Commenting on the book, Mr Cosmos Maduka, CEO of Coscharis group said, “The book is a compendium of information on the culture of reading. In it, Ukpaka challenges leaders to read as a means of acquiring knowledge to be able to address the issues that face them and those that they lead.”