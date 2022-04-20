British PM, Boris Johnson

As fighting rages in Ukraine, Johnson tells MPs in Westminster the government’s priorities in the UK must be long term as “we face the economic aftershocks of Russian aggression”.

He says he is looking at tackling the impact of British energy prices and family bills.

He says government support for struggling families will help to “end the dependence on Putin’s oil and gas and ensure energy is cheaper in the long term”.

He pledges to make British energy greener, more affordable more secure by expanding off-shore wind, building new nuclear reactors and joining with allies to “face down Putin’s aggression”.