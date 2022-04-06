By Gabriel Olawale

British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones has stated that the United Kingdom is trying to grow non oil and gas trade in Nigeria.

He said this while speaking on UK-Nigeria bilateral relationship at the Ambassadorial Forum, held on Thursday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, lagos.

Ben noted that the trade in Nigeria is oil and gas; hence, they are exerting efforts to ensure the workability of other industries.

The UK envoy highlighted other industries as agriculture, renewable energy, technology, and education.

On the issue of Brexit, The Deputy High Commissioner described the situation as an opportunity for the British entrepreneurs to explore so many ways for investment, adding that Nigeria is a natural destination for those of them looking towards Africa as Nigeria has the market size and the economy.

He, therefore, noted that part of his job is to ensure that the British coming to Nigeria have the enabling environment to invest.

Speaking also, The Director General, NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae said that Nigeria needs all the support United Kingdom and other countries can give.

Osaghae cited the instance of insecurity and that there is needed support in that area.

He anticipated a lot of Direct Foreign Investment into the country as it continues to diversify its economy.

