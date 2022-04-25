…As monarch celebrates governor as worthy son of Ohom

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, former Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof. Hilary OdoEdeoga, the Chairman of Ferotex Construction Company Limited, Chief Festus Onu, and the Chairman of Anbeez Services Limited, Sir Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, were among the dignitaries honoured with Chieftaincy titles by the traditional ruler of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s community, Ohom Orba, in Udenu Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Everestus Onah, the Uchenna 1 of Ohom Orba Ancient Kingdom.

Other awardees at the Igwe Onah’s first Ofala festival, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi, include the Task Team Leader (TTL), Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project, World Bank, Asiwaju (Dr) Adetunji Adeleke and the Head of Procurement Fraud Section at Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chief Ambrose Ngwu.

The Chieftaincy titles, according to Igwe Onah, were conferred on “deserving men and women, who have not just impacted on humanity but still have the zeal to do good for men in general and for Ohom as a community”.

The monarch noted that the event was significant being his first Ofala festival since his seven years on the throne.

Igwe Onah expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for support and impactful leadership, describing the governor as “a worthy son of Ohom” and the “Udulekenyi I of Orba Udulekenyi”.

He disclosed that the governor was the cornerstone on which the event was built.

“May God bless him (Ugwuanyi) and guide him even as we pray for his movement to a higher service in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated his Deputy, Lolo Ezeilo, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ubosi, and other awardees for the honour done them by his community in recognition of their meritorious service to the state, the country and humanity.

The governor thanked all those who graced the well attended event and beseeched God to bless them abundantly.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ubosi, appreciated Igwe Onah, Gov. Ugwuanyi and the entire people of Ohom Orba for the great honour, stressing that “it was a rare privilege that we are in your community to receive these Chieftaincy titles.”

The Speaker stated that they will not take the honour for granted, and assured that it will spur them to continue to impact positively on the people of Enugu State and Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor, Lolo Ezeilo, was conferred with Chieftaincy title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba 1 of Orba”, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ubosi received the “Ezesinachi 1 of Ohom Orba”, Hon. Atigwe was honoured with the Chieftaincy title of Muoneme1 of Ohom Orba while Prof. OdoEdeoga, Chief Onu and Engr. Onwuegbu were recipients of “Ojide Onye Ibe 1 of Ohom Orba, Omenanwata 1 of Ohom Orba and Ezi Oyi Ohom Orba respectively.

Dignitaries who were graced the event include the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, his Enugu East Rural counterpart, Hon. Hilary Ugwu, the Speaker’s wife, Lady Princess Akunna Ubosi, Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo, the Chairman of Udenu LGA and State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria ((ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, other council chairmen, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, Chief Engr. Evarest Nnaji, Barr. Charlie Ugwu, among others.