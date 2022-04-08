*…urges Nigerians to support party’s rescue mission

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AHEAD of the much anticipated general elections in 2023, the newly-elected National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Amb Isaac Udeh, Friday, took over the administration of the party and promised to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, through the ballot.

Udeh who was handed over instruments of the party by Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Suvr. Abubakar Usman, during the handing over ceremony, in his address said Nigerians are in need of rescue from the alleged eight years of APC misrule of the country.

He said: “National Rescue Movement, NRM, is a new dawn in the history of Nigerian politics.

“This is the only political party that has only one summarized agenda for Nigerian citizens home and abroad, and that agenda is to rescue our great country, Nigeria and Nigerians from unacceptable stagnant situation we find ourselves since 2015 till date.

“National Rescue Movement is the Party Nigerians have been waiting for, to rescue them from the hands of people that lacks fear of GOD, to rescue them from the hands of people that have no conscience, from people who could not give them security, electricity, affordable housing, good roads, affordable and quality education in our public schools, good health care system, among others.

“They have succeeded in making sure that common bread is no longer for the masses but for the Rich only, fish and meat is no longer for the masses, but for them and their families only.

“This time, it is very difficult for the masses to travel by road because of the unchecked insecurity in every part of the country, and cost of transportation, due to unstable PMS pump price.

“Observing that 0.1 per cent of the masses had started using flight for their journey as a result of these security challenges facing our road transportation system, they jacked up the cost of flight ticket so that the common man can face the challenges, this is the highest form of discriminations and inhumanity.

“The train system is no longer safe, judging by the series of attacks on the sector in recent time, most especially the ugly incidence on the Abuja –Kaduna corridor.

“The Party is using this medium to condole with all the families of that lost their love ones, and we also console the families that suffer any form of injury as we pray for the unconditional release of the kidnapped ones.”

He also lamented that, “Agricultural produce is no longer available, and the few ones that are available are not affordable due to the unchecked banditry attack on our farmers.

“All the funds released to boost the Agricultural system in the country could not reflect on our dinning tables, as people are dying on hunger on daily basis. There are no robust policies to drive the economy.

“Formal and informal sectors are stagnant, unemployment rate is increasing astronomically, as the few ones working are not paid as at when due. Pensioners are turned to beggars in their old age after their quality services to their father’s land, Nigeria. This is just to mention but few.”

On the mission of his party, he said, “Our country is on the cross road already, but we must rescue it in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, because we are the political party that is destined by GOD Almighty for the RESCUE NIGERIA PROJECT.”

He also called on Nigerians and those in Diaspora to massively support the rescue mission of his party, and stated that the much awaited people oriented leadership and good governance from May 29 2023 will be given by his party.

However, the NRM national chairman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, “to give Nigerians a credible, freest and fairest election in 2023 so that they can write their name boldly on the marble.”

Meanwhile, earlier, the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party, Suvr Abubakar Usman, at handing over ceremony, in his speech said the top of agenda before them was to conduct a credible, free and fair convention “to elect a dynamic team that will elect leadership that will search for credible and dynamic contestants that will clinch the power at the 2023 general elections.”

Vanguard News