House of Representatives aspirants on Idemili North/South Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Uche Okonkwo, has reminded Christians across the nation on the true meaning of Easter, charging all to live in love and peace.

Okonkwo, who made this clarion call while addressing newsmen in Lagos, urged Christians across the country to imbibe the act of humanity just like Christ.



He also reminded them that they shouldn’t let the current state of crime and insecurity weigh them down.

According to Okonkwo, “Yes, Christ suffered and died. In spite of all these, he resurrected. Jesus preached love and peace in the world. That is what I want all Christians to do right now.”

Citing the resurrection of Christ as the victory Christians have, Okonkwo assured the nation that peace will reign again in Nigeria.

He, however, appealed to all Nigerians and Christians, especially those in government to promote peace, unity, harmony for a better nation.

Okonkwo wished the nation a wonderful Easter and a peaceful celebration.