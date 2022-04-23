Tyson Fury remains UNDEFEATED!

ROUND 6:

Half way into the bout. Neither of the boxers have been able to sustain an attack. Fury knocks out Whyte with a wicked right upper cut! Whyte gets back on his feet, wobbles into the ropes and the referee ends it.

ROUND 5:

Referee speaking to both boxers just before the round begins to bring it under control. Whyte almost missing his footing and both boxers exchange body shots. Fury has managed to control all five rounds but yet to land any convincing punch. Whyte is still finding it difficult to close the space between him and Fury.

ROUND 4:

Both boxers are seperated after what seemed like Whyte wrestling Fury who doesn’t seem too pleased with some of Whyte’s tactics. They are seperated again. Whyte is bleeding from the top of his right eye.

ROUND 3:

Whyte landing more of body shots. Fury returnd the favour as the third round comes to an end. Whyte’s corner is heard urging him to move closer to Fury.

ROUND 2:

Tyson Fury’s size is making it difficult for Whyte. Few punches landed and a few more missed punches. The second round comes to an end.

ROUND 1:

Fury lands rhe first shot of the round as both boxers are taking their time to size each other up. First round comes to an end and it was quite an uneventful round.

A record breaking attendance of 94,000 at Wembley

The Body Snatcher (Dillian Whyte) vs The Gypsy King (Tyson Fury)