Dillian Whyte feels he should have been given more time to regain himself in Saturday’s WBC Heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.

Whyte was sent to the canvas in the sixth round with a fierce right upper cut after he was already running around with a bleeding cut at the top of his right eye.

Fury and his team had promised that the fight wouldn’t go beyond the sixth round and they made good their promise. But Whyte is not happy with the way Fury earned his victory, as he now claims he was pushed, and that the ‘Gypsy King’ turned boxing into wrestling.

Referee Mark Lyson ended the contest when Whyte who beat the count found it difficult to keep his legs from wobbling and staggered into the ropes.

“When the uppercut landed I was buzzed. But obviously, when I was trying to recover my senses, he proper, full on pushed me, and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal. This ain’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual they let Fury do what he wants, and get away with it.” Whyte said in an interview after the fight.

“I should have been allowed extra time to recover, and then carried on fighting. Then he pushed me and he said to the referee, ‘don’t let the fight carry on.’ It was like the referee isn’t doing his job.

“Okay I got caught. No doubt about that, by a good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut. He’s a bit taller than me, so he landed his at range. I was hurt, but I didn’t go straight down. I was hurt and I was trying to get my senses together. Then he full on two handed pushed me. It wasn’t like one arm, he two handed pushed me and I fell over, and I hit my head. It was a terrible job from the referee. But you know, it is what it is.”

Fury retained the WBC Heavyweight title with the win and remains undefeated. He is yet to fully confirm if he would quit boxing.

