By Kennedy Mbele

Two Reverend Sisters, a couple and their driver have been burnt to death in a motor accident which occured along Enugu – Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the Rev. Sisters, whose names were given as Virginia Obike and Monica Ilem, were being taken to the market by their driver, Chamberlain Umunakwe, when the accident occurred in Nawfia area of the State.

A source explained that Obike who, until the sad incident, was the Principal of Handmaid Secondary School, Amansea, Awka North LGA, and the school Bursar, Ilem, were going to buy food items in a neighbouring community, for their students when the incident occurred.Other victims in the SUV which collided with the school bus were a former storekeeper with Anambra State government, Emmanuel Okeke, and his wife.

Also Read:

Brother of Okeke, who spoke at the accident scene, amidst uncontrollable tears, said: “I spoke with my brother, Emmanuel, at about 5pm yesterday, but when I called him again at about 9pm, the line and that of his wife were switched off, prompting a search that led to this sad discovery”.

Another local, Chinecherem Okonkwo, who also spoke, explained that there was a down pour in the area, adding that although he met the vehicles burning, it was too late for any meaningful help to be rendered.

As of the time of this report, some sober-looking Catholic Priests and Rev. Sisters were at the scene, discussing in low tones, as people helped to evacuate the corpses and remove the burnt vehicles away from the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria