Two injured, vehicles damaged in Lagos windstorm

File Photo

By Bose Adelaja

Road users on Oregun Road, Oregun area of Lagos were stranded for hours just as two people were injured while a car and tricycle were damaged on Wednesday, as windstorm raged in the area pulling down a giant billboard.

A Toyota Avalon car, a tricycle, and an electricity pole were said to have been damaged due to the impact of the rainstorm as the billboard broke into two thereby obstructing free flow of traffic on both sides of the road.

The early morning windstorm started at about 6.55am as many road users were completely cut off from the axis.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said traffic officials had to divert motorists to the adjourning streets as a result of the gridlock.

Both the car driver and tricycles were injured in the process and rushed to the Accident and Emergency Trauma Centre on the Expressway.

Free flow of traffic was disrupted in the area as a result of the incident.

A resident of Ketu-Alapee Bananas Anozie, who had an appointment on Adeniyi Jones street said he was unable to meet up as a result of the gridlock. “The client waited and waited while I was in the gridlock and he later cancelled the appointment. This means I have to go to Eti-Osa for the next appointment.”

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident.

At press time, he said the roads have cleared and opened for free flow of traffic.

Agencies on ground were NEMA, LASEMA, Lagos State Signages and Advertisement Agency.

