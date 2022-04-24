By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed reports that Antonio Rudiger wants to end his stay at the London club, with sides like Real Madrid lurking.

Rudiger last featured for Chelsea in their 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace and will now leave the club after both parties failed to reach an agreement over extension of contract.

Rudgier played his way back into the hearts of Chelsea supporters after an attempt to leave the club fell through about 18 months ago.

The Germany international will leave as a free angent and according to reports, Spanish giants, Real Madrid are favourite to land the 29-year old centre back.

“The situation seems to be that he’ll leave the club. He informed me some days ago in a personal talk,” Tuchel said after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over West Ham.

“I have the feeling that we gave everything over many months, me personally and also the club. Now we’ve entered a situation where we cannot fight anymore because of the sanctions, and yes, Toni said he will leave the club.”

Rudgier joined Chelsea in 2017 and has racked up over 127 appearances.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Rudiger’s imminent exit in a tweet.

“Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful – but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over. Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger, ” the football transfer news journalist tweeted.

Vanguard News Nigeria