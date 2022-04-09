Benjamin Oyemonlan Oseoje is the founder and CTO of BillerPay Africa, a seamless, fast and convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin securely saving you from all the backs and forth experienced in traditional banking.

Fondly called Trillbjm, Benjamin Oseoje is an incredibly innovative tech expert, has no equal in creating tailor-made solutions in crypto wallet and exchange. He sees the blockchain technology (a ledger of transactions that have unique characteristics that help address problems in our systems and processes) as the future of Africa’s digital economy.

“Some African countries are increasingly looking in the direction of blockchain, especially in the banking and finance sector. That’s because the value of the blockchain technology stems from its ability to share data in a fast, secure way among entities. We are already developing native blockchain infrastructure that is tailored to suit the African market,” Trillbjm said.

Trillbjm has been on everyone’s lip since 2018 when he was appointed the Chief Technology Officer in Patricia Technologies, an alternative financial service provider for individuals and businesses with focus on cryptocurrencies. Displaying the wisdom of an individual who has been around far above his age.

Trillbjm who is the second child was born on December 27 in Lagos state, into family of five beautiful people. As a child, Trillbjm was highly grounded in knowledge and was so lost in his daydreams about inventions that his parents thought about ordering a test to check his hearings.

Academically, Trillbjm was a very diligent student both in primary school to the University level. Trillbjm was a pupil of Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos and then proceeded with his secondary education at CMS Grammar School in Bariga.

Benjamin Oseoje loves education. Education to him is the next thing after food and shelter. Hence, he was never swayed by the “education is a scam crooners”, he knew from the outset that quality education will foster a positive chain of thinking and further improve his cognitive skills if he’s to roll with the big-boys in technological innovation.

In 2012, Trillbjm got admission into the University of Lagos and became a degree holder in Computer Science. From 2018 to 2020, Trillbjm also bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, in United States.

On top of all that, the tech guru who has expanded his influence as a top-notch and most sought-after software engineer by becoming Chief Technology Officer to at least four digital businesses including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix, and Patricia added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already overwhelming academic portfolio in 2021.

This serial entrepreneur and one of Africa’s youngest tech experts also boasts of a great number of Followers on the social media platforms. As of April 2022, he has over 21K Followers on Instagram, about 11K active Followers on Facebook and 5,932 on Twitter that are always ready to positively engage with his contents.

Trillbjm is dubbed as the ‘youngest’ and most innovative ‘chief technical officer’ in Africa due to his fast thinking and ability to facilitate wide adoption of cryptocurrency in West Africa by infusing financial technology and value added services into the blockchain.

Trillbjm has added numerous honours to his name. A few months ago, he was honoured with the “Personality of the Week Award” from TalentQL. In 2021, Trillbjm expanded his influence exponentially by co-founding no less than three new digital businesses.

These unimaginable milestones drove the sub-regional body (ECOWAS) to confer him the status of an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

In addition to extending his services to other parts of Africa, Trillbjm clinched the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, which the regional body often award to exceptional leaders that are the biggest contributors to the development of their sector.

convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin securely saving you from all the backs and forth experienced in traditional banking.

Fondly called Trillbjm, Benjamin Oseoje is an incredibly innovative tech expert, has no equal in creating tailor-made solutions in crypto wallet and exchange. He sees the blockchain technology (a ledger of transactions that have unique characteristics that help address problems in our systems and processes) as the future of Africa’s digital economy.

“Some African countries are increasingly looking in the direction of blockchain, especially in the banking and finance sector. That’s because the value of the blockchain technology stems from its ability to share data in a fast, secure way among entities. We are already developing native blockchain infrastructure that is tailored to suit the African market,” Trillbjm said.

Trillbjm has been on everyone’s lip since 2018 when he was appointed the Chief Technology Officer in Patricia Technologies, an alternative financial service provider for individuals and businesses with focus on cryptocurrencies. Displaying the wisdom of an individual who has been around far above his age.

Trillbjm who is the second child was born on December 27 in Lagos state, into family of five beautiful people. As a child, Trillbjm was highly grounded in knowledge and was so lost in his daydreams about inventions that his parents thought about ordering a test to check his hearings.

Academically, Trillbjm was a very diligent student both in primary school to the University level. Trillbjm was a pupil of Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos and then proceeded with his secondary education at CMS Grammar School in Bariga.

Benjamin Oseoje loves education. Education to him is the next thing after food and shelter. Hence, he was never swayed by the “education is a scam crooners”, he knew from the outset that quality education will foster a positive chain of thinking and further improve his cognitive skills if he’s to roll with the big-boys in technological innovation.

In 2012, Trillbjm got admission into the University of Lagos and became a degree holder in Computer Science. From 2018 to 2020, Trillbjm also bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, in United States.

On top of all that, the tech guru who has expanded his influence as a top-notch and most sought-after software engineer by becoming Chief Technology Officer to at least four digital businesses including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix, and Patricia added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already overwhelming academic portfolio in 2021.

This serial entrepreneur and one of Africa’s youngest tech experts also boasts of a great number of Followers on the social media platforms. As of April 2022, he has over 21K Followers on Instagram, about 11K active Followers on Facebook and 5,932 on Twitter that are always ready to positively engage with his contents.

Trillbjm is dubbed as the ‘youngest’ and most innovative ‘chief technical officer’ in Africa due to his fast thinking and ability to facilitate wide adoption of cryptocurrency in West Africa by infusing financial technology and value added services into the blockchain.

Trillbjm has added numerous honours to his name. A few months ago, he was honoured with the “Personality of the Week Award” from TalentQL. In 2021, Trillbjm expanded his influence exponentially by co-founding no less than three new digital businesses.

These unimaginable milestones drove the sub-regional body (ECOWAS) to confer him the status of an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

In addition to extending his services to other parts of Africa, Trillbjm clinched the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, which the regional body often award to exceptional leaders that are the biggest contributors to the development of their sector.