L-R: Co-founder/ CEO Treegar, Ayo Ogunlowo and Co-founder/ CTO Treegar, Ariyo Raji

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Treegar, a global investment platform that enables users to buy and sell local and foreign stocks directly from their mobile phones starting with $1, was on Friday, launched in Nigeria.

Following the launch, Nigerians and Africans can now have access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost effective way. It will also give users access to NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange giving access to over 8000+ stocks.

As a regulatory compliant company, the investment trading platform is has partnered with Alpaca, a US based broker in global digital trading, a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and regulated by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Treegar’s Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, CTO, Ariyo Raji, said: “Treegar is not just an investment platform. We want to make investing a lifestyle for Africans. We will continue to innovate and push out value-added offerings that drive financial literacy, wealth generation, and build the culture of investing in Africa. Starting today, with as little as $1, anybody with a BVN can simply tap, tap, and invest. It’s that easy”.

He stated that plans were underway to launch the platform in Kenya, Uganda and the Democrstic Republic of Congo, DRC, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Treegar, Ayo Ogunlowo, has explained that major compliance and technical requirements have been incorporated in partnership with secured payment gateways, proven identity verification companies and a host of other anti-money laundering entities, stressing that each US stocks trading account was insured up to $500,000 by the SIPC.

On the reason for building the platform, Ariyo noted that “although the world is becoming a global village, it isn’t entirely true for the investment space. Economies within and outside Africa have localized exchanges with limited cross-border access. Developing economies in Africa cannot seamlessly access global investment options and vice versa. Our mission is to provide access to financial markets in the most seamless way possible to everyone”.