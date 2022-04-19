Hope is on the horizon for over 20 million Nigerian women and girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, as a new regenerative medicine procedure known as Orgasm-Shot therapy shows promise for enhancing sexual experience in genetically mutilated females.

Orgasm -Shot, (O-Shot) a Regenerative medicine procedure is done through Adult Stem Cell Therapy (non-invasive) or Platelet Rich Plasma, PRP; therapy is a cosmetic procedure to enhance female sexual wellness.

According to Medical Director of Glory Wellness and Regenerative Centre, Lekki , Lagos, Dr. David Ikudayisi, O-Shot treatment involves injecting the Clitoris, Labia and G-spot with Platelets-substances in your blood that contain healing proteins called growth factor-extracted from your own blood”.

Speaking during a recent webinar titled: “Female Genital Mutilation (FGM): How to Enhance your Sexual Experience Through Adult Stem Cell” as part of the activities to mark the International Women Day, 2022, Ikudayisi explained: “we use Platelet Rich Plasma from your own blood,” in addition to the use of Adult Stem Cells such as Umbilical Blood Stem Cells, Fat-derived Stem Cells, Bone Marrow Stem Cells, Stem Cells Exosomes and Shockwave Therapy to enhance female sexual wellness.”

Ikudayisi, who is United States of America Board Certified Internist and Regenerative Medicine Specialist, said the application of PRP around the genital organ promote blood flow and cell growth which leads to regeneration within the clitoris. “The result is new, healthy tissues that is permanent.”

He decried the high prevalence of female genital mutilation in Nigeria and in many African countries saying that apart from denying women the opportunity of enjoying sex it has huge health implications.

These include: abscesses, cysts, excessive scar tissue, painful sex and menstruation, Hepatitis and other blood-borne diseases, among others.

urinary tract infections, infertility and increased risk of bleeding during childbirth.

Ikudayisi said a survey in February 1, 2022 by Statista Research Department show that “as of 2018, 20 percent surveyed women in Nigeria had undergone female genital mutilation. Compared to 2013, this figure decreased by five percentage points (25 percent)”.

According to him, Nigeria ranks the third highest globally in the prevalence of FGM, accounting for 10 per cent of the global total.

He identified age long cultural and religious practices as the factors promoting FGM in Nigeria.

He said several civil society organizations and international non-governmental organizations are involved in strong advocacy against FGM while those females who have come under the knife can get their genital area, especially clitoris back and hence have full sexual experience through the O-Shot therapy.