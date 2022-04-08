.

…Security forces fought back but we’re overwhelmed- Perm sec

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has said 141 persons out of the 362 onboard the AK-9 train bombed by terrorists recently, are still missing.

In an update signed by NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, the corporation said half of the capsized Coach SP 00003 has been pushed back to a standing position while Coach SPA 00002 has been re-railed and pushed to Rigasa station, Kaduna.

“The total number of recovered Coaches is now 12 out of 14. These include all the 11 Coaches of the attacked AK9 train and a Coach of the Rescue Train. All 12 Coaches recovered have been moved safely to our stations.

“Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining two Coaches and Loco 2809.

Intensive and more expansive track repair works have also been achieved at the incident site,” the update read in part.

Meanwhile, Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation has praised security personnel in the ill-fated train, saying they fought gallantry until they were overpowered by the terrorists.

Dr. Ajani stated this in Abuja at the 2022 ministerial press briefing on the activities of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

According to her, “our security forces fought very well. They did their best to secure the passengers in the train, but they were overwhelmed,” she said.

