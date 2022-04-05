…Says Nigerians must fight terrorism with all energy

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Presidential aspirant and National leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Tuesday, donated N50m to victims of last Monday train attack in Kaduna.

He said Nigeria was bleeding and it was imperative for the people to fight banditry and terrorism with all energy and everything the country has.

His host and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai said during the visit that Nigeria was at a critical crossroad and needs to take a very difficult decision to pick a leader come 2023, who will lead Nigeria out of the various challenges the country faced.

Tinubu said the N50 million donated was to assist Kaduna state government in rehabilitating and catering for the wellbeing of the train attack victim’s.

According to the presidential aspirat, ” we are facing the current challenges seriously and we have to do more. Nigeria bleeds on behalf of everybody. We need to fight the terrorism with all our energy and whatever we have. It’s not shameful for people to be poor, but it’s unacceptable to accept poverty as a norm. It’s shameful to be callous, wicked and be a bully or terror to instill fear in humanity and it’s not acceptable.”

“I’m here on a condolence visit to Kaduna to sympathise with the Governor and people of Kaduna and entire Nigeria. What happened to the people on the Abuja to Kaduna train on Monday for all of us. A sad day. Whatever happens to Nigerians happens to all of us. I understand that some people are still missing. Innocent people maimed, killed, family suddenly thrown into sorrow it’s frustrating. But we must submit to the will of God.”

“Malam el-Rufai, the Governor we walk with you in every aspect of the way because you are the symbol of unity. We cannot forget that in a hurry. It’s a symbol of Nigeria’s unity. It’s about service but if enemies of progress feel they can deter you from that service and human development, we would all say no.”

“I’m here with my entourage to support and pledge that whatever we need to do, we will do to make reasonable contribution to the welfare of the victims. I urge Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the victims either in hospital recovering or in their homes.”

Governor el-Rufai expressed his appreciation to Tinubu for cancelling his 70th anniversary colloquium as a mark of honour for the victims of the attack. “This visit preempted my planned visit to Asiwaju to thank him for solidarity with people of Kaduna for cancelling his colloquium the day it was to take place.

“This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enabke us rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy.

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.”

“Nigeria is at crossroad, critical crossroad, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through. These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”

Tinubu was at the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kaduna to commiserate with the victims of the attack who were hospitalised including the staff of the hospital, a doctor, who was killed by the bandits, but was told that the victims have all been discharged and left to their respective homes.