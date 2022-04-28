By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists, who kidnapped passengers after attacking an Abuja-Kaduna route train , have released the picture of a baby that was delivered by one of the women they kidnapped from the train.

According to sources, the mother was eight months pregnant when she was abducted by the terrorists on March 28.

She and one other woman were said to be pregnant when the 63 passengers were abducted.

Only one passenger, the MD of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Alwan Hassan, was released after his relations were said to have allegedly paid a ransom of N100 million.

A source told journalists on Thursday that “exactly one month after the incident, a woman has delivered a new baby girl.”

“The picture of the new girl was released on Wednesday evening by the terrorists group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

“Two days ago the news of her birth was on the social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.

“The identity of the newborn was not disclosed until on Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.

“The baby, clad in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed, looks healthy and well taken care of.”