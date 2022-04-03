The ill-fated train

By Kennedy Mbele

Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Muhammed Mukaddas, relives the rescue operation after the Monday train attack between Abuja and Kaduna that claimed lives, left several passengers injured while others missing are believed to have been abducted by bandits behind the attack.Tell us your role in evacuating victims at the Kaduna train attack site…

We arrived at the scene at about 1 am on March 29. Our team was received by the military led by a general who had already secured the location and commenced evacuation of victims. Although on arrival, I asked the general the number of people evacuated, he didn’t have an idea and didn’t state where the victims were taken to and directive for documenting the evacuees and their traumatic examination and arrival in Kaduna. Later on, we got to know that the victims just dispersed. So, my team and I moved into the scene and evacuated seven corpses that were lying fallow and transported them alongside those that were seriously wounded and one of them that escaped the kidnappers. So, seven bodies were evacuated from the scene to the 44 Hospital. In all, we have had 26 victims with different degrees of injuries, seven deaths while the number of abducted victims is still unknown.

Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency immediately provided a telephone line through which affected families can make enquiries and provide relevant information on passengers that travelled on the train and, I can tell you that, as at yesterday (Wednesday) evening, we had received about 168 calls from Nigerians seeking the whereabouts of their relatives.

How many people are still unaccounted for?

We are yet to determine that. However, from the calls received and the cross checking of names mentioned by relatives and the validated as per the manifest provided by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, unfortunately, we were only able to cross-match nine names from all the calls and, of course, there were multiplicity of calls. So, we are sorting out those multiplicities to enable us arrive at the number possibly abducted.

On the flip side, how many people have been accounted for?

As I earlier mentioned, eight persons have died, eight people were admitted in two hospitals in Kaduna, others have been treated and discharged. We cannot state the number of people abducted because we are still in the process of ascertaining that through the crisis management center that we established.

Are there any plans or thought for post-traumatic care for survivors?

Yes, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the Ministry of Health. We have commenced getting in touch with passengers whose names and numbers appeared on the validated manifest. The Ministry of Health is getting in touch with them and putting it forward for passengers who might require such services. As I mentioned earlier, for those passengers taken to hospital, most of them have been treated and allowed to leave, except for eight as of March 30.

Have you been able to find closure on the discrepancies in the number of passengers that boarded the ill-fated train?

Yes, there is a lot of fake information in the social media on this matter. However, the official data that we have received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation that has been validated is 390. And as I mentioned earlier, we have received calls from Nigerians, up to 168 calls wanting to know the whereabouts of their family members and we have been able to cross check only nine of the names provided by the callers. So, we are still in the process of ascertaining who is missing from the data that we have.

