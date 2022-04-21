By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State government has agreed to disburse N18 million to families of the 9 persons killed by terrorists during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, KADSEMA, Muhammed Mukaddas, said in a statement yesterday that the sum of N2 million naira would be given to each family.

According to him, the sum of N250,000 each will also be given to 22 persons who were severely injured.

He said: “369 victims were called and offered opportunities for psychological support, 264 persons accepted the offers and were supported.

“We secured ambulances and buses for evacuation and moved to the scene. Before arrival, the military had commenced evacuation.

”We, therefore, evacuated the dead bodies and a few severely wounded victims and one person that had escaped captivity.

“We deposited the dead at the 44 NARH and others at St. Gerald’s Hospital for treatment. We set up a crisis centre which availed families of the victims to call for enquiries and also provide relevant information about their missing relatives.”

