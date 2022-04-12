By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

CIVIL Society Organisations, CSOs, under the auspices of Consortium of Civil Society Organizations, CCSOs, Monday, commended the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, and the Department of State Security, DSS, on efforts to restore train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route after it came under heavy terrorists’ attack on March 28,2022.

This was contained in a joint statement signed by Amb. Omoba Micheal and Amb. Godwin Erheriene of Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust respectively, while others include Global Gender Safety And Moral Development, and others.

The statement reads in part, “We make bold to say, the Civil Society Organisations appreciate the swift response and steps taken so far by the management team of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, ably lead by Engr Fidet Okhiria as regards to the March 28, 2022, terrorist attacked of the cooperation Abuja-Kaduna route.

“As it might interest you all to know that as at today 8th April the half capsized coach (SP 00003) has been pushed back to standing position while coach (SP 00002) has been re-railed and pushed to Rigasa station in Kaduna, making it 12 out of 14. These include all 11 coaches of the rescued train.

“The CSO’s equally extend their appreciation to the security agencies via DSS. The responsiveness of DSS under Yusuf Bichi worth appreciation.

“Considering his prudent security prowess over the security sector who believes the interest of this Nation remains sacrosanct.

“The DSS been a security department of Nigeria does not blow her trumpet of its success story as it is a body saddled with responsibilities of Prevention, Detection investigation of Threats of Espionage, Subversion, Sabotage, Terrorism, Separatist agitation, Inter-group conflict, Economic crimes of National security dimension and threats of Law and order.

“And the provision of timely advice to the Government on all matters of National Security interest.”

Meanwhile, acknowledging the impact of DSS in discharging it’s duties the statement pointed that, “Under this current leadership of DSS under Yusuf Bichi has achieved so many milestones.

“However, it is on the this note we the concerned CSOs have decided to pass vote of confidence on both the leadership of Engr. Fidet Okhiria as MD NRC and Yusuf Magaji Bichi as D-G DSS for the dual leadership prowess.

“At this juncture, we want to urge them to remain focused and continue doing what they know how to do best for the interest of this nation”, the statement concluded.