Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Our Correspondent

Top security sources have disclosed that alleged demand by bandits negotiating with Federal Government for the release of their commanders before freeing kidnapped train passengers is a decoy to obtain ransom.

They explained that top terrorists in government holding facilities across the country are Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, who had been in detention long before the court judgment declaring bandits as terrorists was gazetted.

According to one of the sources, “there is no evidence anywhere of request that bandits are demanding the release of commanders before the kidnapped passengers will be released.

“However, if such a demand exists, it could be a smokescreen to hoodwink the authorities into coughing out huge amounts of money because the commanders in detention are Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders arrested in the North-East and those fleeing the aerial and land bombardments of the military.”

Asked what the bandits meant by saying government knows what they want, the source said it may be a strategy to hoodwink government into giving them money.

Sunday Vanguard had reported the abduction of scores when an Abuja-bound train was attacked by terrorists on March 26, 2022.